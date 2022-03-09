Kailua woman given three months to live has this dying wish By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kailua woman given just a few months to live has one last mission in life she's trying to complete -- making sure her four kids are taken care of.Blythe Tai-Arthur, 35, has been battling gallbladder cancer since 2021. Last week, her doctors told her it had spread throughout her body and she had three months to live.Blythe told KITV4 there are some experimental treatment options on the mainland, but they are expensive and far away.At this point, she says it's not her own health she is worried about, but that of her four young boys.A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can donate to them here Local Kahaluu girl, 11, battling brain tumor passes away By Mika Miyashima Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blythe Tai-arthu Kailua Kitv4 Medicine Option Cancer Treatment Gallbladder Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local First model home constructed for houseless community at Puuhonua o Waianae village Updated Dec 2, 2021 COVID-19 $4.7M in federal funds going to stave off pandemic-related evictions in Hawaii Updated Nov 29, 2021 Local Judge requests gun experts in Pearl City arson, murder case Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local 25-year-old visitor rescued and airlifted off of Aihualama Trail on Saturday Dec 4, 2021 Local Monsanto pleads guilty to pesticide-related crimes in Hawaii Updated Jan 7, 2022 Local Rainbow Helicopter Tours makes emergency landing at Ford Island Updated Nov 21, 2021 Recommended for you