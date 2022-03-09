 Skip to main content
Kailua woman given three months to live has this dying wish

By Eddie Dowd

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kailua woman given just a few months to live has one last mission in life she's trying to complete -- making sure her four kids are taken care of.

Blythe Tai-Arthur, 35, has been battling gallbladder cancer since 2021. Last week, her doctors told her it had spread throughout her body and she had three months to live.

Blythe told KITV4 there are some experimental treatment options on the mainland, but they are expensive and far away.

At this point, she says it's not her own health she is worried about, but that of her four young boys.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can donate to them here

