Kailua-Kona woman killed in two-vehicle collision on Queen Kaahumamanu Highway By Kathryn Doorey May 9, 2022 KOHALA (KITV4) - A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision on Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway in South Kohala.She has been identified as Erica Shay Pukana Aloha Camacho-Paishon.The collision occurred around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 9, just north of the 76 mile marker on the Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway in South Kohala.Police determined that a black 2017 Toyota 4Runner rear ended a white 2018 Isuzu Box truck heading south on Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway. The Isuzu Box was operated by a 70-year-old Kamuela man, who was reportedly not injured.After the Toyota 4Runner struck the Isuzu box truck, the Toyota 4Runner then went off the west shoulder and struck a lava embankment.Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.Camacho-Paishon was transported to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact Officer Adam Roberg. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.This is the 15th traffic fatality in 2022.