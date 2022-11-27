 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will develop west of the islands, allowing
deep moisture to move over the islands from the south. While
rainfall may be light at first, heavier slow-moving showers
are expected to develop, bringing the potential for flash-
flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park.

"It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach. It looks beautiful, that's the only positive but the negative is how it is affecting the ocean," said Chandler May, Kakaako resident.

