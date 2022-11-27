Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will develop west of the islands, allowing
deep moisture to move over the islands from the south. While
rainfall may be light at first, heavier slow-moving showers
are expected to develop, bringing the potential for flash-
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park.
"It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach. It looks beautiful, that's the only positive but the negative is how it is affecting the ocean," said Chandler May, Kakaako resident.
Many paddlers said swells have been much larger these past few days and even after the high surf warnings in the windward Oahu area.
However, they did not expect the waves to bring in this much waste.
”I went for a paddle this morning and with paddling every stroke that I took, I could feel the plastics hitting the back of my paddle. You can actually hear it. It’s a lot, I’ve never seen it that bad before,” said Valentina Neighbarger, Kailua resident.
There were no assigned beach clean-ups in the area but residents made calls and posts through social media to ask people to come out.
Many said they want more community involvement to find out where all of this plastic is coming from.
"It’s very disturbing only because it has an impact on the earth. I’m not sure where it’s all coming from but it’s something everyone needs to be aware of and that we should address. If it’s coming from the ocean that means it’s being dumped there from somewhere,” said Nadia Wallace, Hawaii Kai resident.
Organization “Sustainable Coastlines” offers numerous ways to help clean up our beaches whether in large groups or with "do it yourself kits" that come with gloves, bags and sand sifters. For more information on their efforts, click here.