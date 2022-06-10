Kailua 4th grader wins national championship in cursive writing contest

KAILUA (KITV4) - St. Anthony School Kailua 4th grader Apollina Recupero is the 4th grade Grand National Champion in the 31st annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest. Apollina was recognized for having the best cursive handwriting out of all 4th grade entries across the country.
20 winners are selected from kindergarten through eighth grade out a total of 2,650 entries. Around 75,000 students participate at the school level each year. Close to 2.5 million students have participated since the contest began in 1991.
Recupero, along with each grade-level champion, was awarded an engraved Zaner-Bloser trophy and a $500 check. Their schools receive a $1,000 Zaner-Bloser product voucher and a certificate of achievement handcrafted by master penman Michael Sull. The winners’ teachers receive a handcrafted, personalized certificate.
The Zaner-Bloser Contest requires students to write a single sentence that contains ever letter of the alphabet: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog”. Winners are selected based on the judges’ analysis of the shape, size, spacing and slant of letters.
“We know from research that handwriting offers several benefits to children that can support cognitive development and bolster academic outcomes,” said Lisa Carmona, president of Zaner-Bloser. “The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest encourages the teaching and use of print and cursive handwriting in schools across the U.S. and recognizes students for their commitment to this lifelong skill.”
