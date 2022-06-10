 Skip to main content
Kailua 4th grader wins national championship in cursive writing contest

  • Updated
  • 0

KAILUA (KITV4) - St. Anthony School Kailua 4th grader Apollina Recupero is the 4th grade Grand National Champion in the 31st annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest. Apollina was recognized for having the best cursive handwriting out of all 4th grade entries across the country.

20 winners are selected from kindergarten through eighth grade out a total of 2,650 entries. Around 75,000 students participate at the school level each year. Close to 2.5 million students have participated since the contest began in 1991.

Recupero, along with each grade-level champion, was awarded an engraved Zaner-Bloser trophy and a $500 check. Their schools receive a $1,000 Zaner-Bloser product voucher and a certificate of achievement handcrafted by master penman Michael Sull. The winners’ teachers receive a handcrafted, personalized certificate.

The Zaner-Bloser Contest requires students to write a single sentence that contains ever letter of the alphabet: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog”. Winners are selected based on the judges’ analysis of the shape, size, spacing and slant of letters.

“We know from research that handwriting offers several benefits to children that can support cognitive development and bolster academic outcomes,” said Lisa Carmona, president of Zaner-Bloser. “The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest encourages the teaching and use of print and cursive handwriting in schools across the U.S. and recognizes students for their commitment to this lifelong skill.”

The full list of 2022 Grand National Champions:

Kindergarten Alessandra Luna, Epiphany Catholic School, Miami, Florida

First Grade Liam Nanquil, St. Joseph School-Fullerton, Baltimore, Maryland

Second Grade Kylee Cleverley, John Hancock Charter School, Pleasant Grove, Utah

Third Grade Adam Mason, Valley Christian Academy, Santa Maria, California

Fourth Grade Apollina Recupero, St. Anthony School, Kailua, Hawaii

Fifth Grade Chanie Zhao, P.S. 229 Emanuel Kaplan School, Woodside, New York

Sixth Grade Annie Scandrett, Murray County Central Elementary School, Slayton, Minnesota  (Annie was the fifth-grade semifinalist in 2021.)

Seventh Grade Peyton Faller, Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg, Maryland

Eighth Grade Julius Dresser, St. Louise de Marillac School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Read about all of the award winners and finalists here

