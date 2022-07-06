Kai Kahele will not get free state money for election campaign

Gubernatorial candidate Kai Kahele misses out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds for his campaign.
The state provides money to match donations for qualifying political candidates, but only if they meet deadlines and follow regulations.
When you check that $3 box on your tax form, money from the state's general fund goes to candidates running for public office.
"If you qualify for the program, the state will match your small dollar donations up to a certain amount," said Executive Director of the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission Kristin E. Izumi-Nitao.
Candidates have to apply, then must meet minimum donations to qualify. They also have to agree to maximum spending limits. Around 10% of candidates receive funds each election.
"We've been running the program since 1980, and we've had 21 elections. We've given out $5 million to 500 candidates," added Izumi-Nitao.
The bigger the race, the more candidates can get of that matching money from the state.
In the 2014 governor's race, David Ige got just over $105,000 for the general election
But the amount of money the state given out to candidates has dropped every year since then.
28 candidates received a total of $202,000 in 2016. While in 2020, the number was down to $85,000 given out to 16 candidates.
This year, roughly 30 candidates filed a statement of intent to get state matching funds. So far, only one has received money: Robert Armstrong, a first time politician running for State House District 28.
"For the last 6 years, the incumbent hasn't shown up and hasn't been too active, or passed significant pieces of legislation. So I decided to throw my hat into the ring," stated Armstrong.
He met the program's minimum requirements with his grassroots campaign, and made sure no donor gave more than $100. He got $1,500 in matching funds.
"That $1,500 will pay for the one and only mailing of postcards I will send to my constituents, so that is really vital," added Armstrong.
State funds can help level the playing field for some candidates against incumbents or well funded opponents.
But there are rules and deadlines candidates have to follow, which is why Kahele will miss out on the matching money.
"Kai Kahele, on the day he filed his nomination papers, he would have had to file his affidavit. Unfortunately, that affidavit was not filed," said Izumi-Nitao.
Kahele could have been eligible for up to $208,000 in matching funds for the primary election and another $208,000 for the general election.
Kahele issued a statement saying, "The ineligibility of our campaign to receive a public funding match rests solely on my shoulders. Although we received over 2,000+ individual donations across the State contributing to our grassroots campaign, we missed the affidavit affirming our commitment to the $2 million expenditure limit. If getting big money out of politics is our goal, we need to make the State's partial public funding process easier and more streamlined for all candidates."