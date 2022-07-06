 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Kai Kahele campaign not eligible to receive more than $200k in public funds after missing key deadline

  • Updated
  • 0
Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele will retire from Congress, source says

Kai Kahele, a Democrat from Hawaii, speaks with Roll Call on June 10, 2019.

 Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gubernatorial candidate Kai Kahele will miss out on more than $200,000 in public campaign funds after failing to file a document with the Campaign Spending Commission (CSC).

The deadline to submit the notarized document to the Hawaii CSC was June 6. Kahele did file a statement of intent to qualify for the funds on May 7.

The voluntary Hawaii program required candidates to submit a notarized document promising that they'd abide to the state's 2022 Expenditure Limits.

Candidates would then have to raise a minimum of $100,000 in qualifying small-donor contributions from state residents ($100 or less).

Commission looks to get big money out of politics in Hawaii

According to CSC Commission Associate Director Tony Baldomero, when Kahele came to the CSC office on June 20 to file his application, he had a list of 1,300 small-donation contributors with a total of about $104,000 in campaign funds raised.

If Kahele would have met the deadline, Baldomero says the CSC would have matched those funds. He would have had until Aug. 13 to collect further contributions for a maximum of a little more $208,000, which the CSC, too, would have matched.

The Kahele campaign can still raise small-donor funds of up to $208,116.50, but they are no longer eligible to receive matching public funds. The amount equals 10% of the total 2022 campaign spending limit for governor: $2,081,165. 

Kahele’s campaign has been notified by the CSC of the error.

“The ineligibility of our campaign to receive a public funding match rests solely on my shoulders. Although we received over 2,000+ individual donations across the State contributing to our grassroots campaign, we missed the affidavit affirming our commitment to the $2 million expenditure limit. If getting big money out of politics is our goal, we need to make the State's partial public funding process easier and more streamlined for all candidates. I know we will need to work twice as hard, and Maria, our team, and I are looking forward to continuing to build on the incredible energy that we are experiencing towards our vision for Hawaiʻi," Kahele said in a statement.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK