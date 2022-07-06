Kai Kahele campaign not eligible to receive more than $200k in public funds after missing key deadline

According to CSC Commission Associate Director Tony Baldomero, when Kahele came to the CSC office on June 20 to file his application, he had a list of 1,300 small-donation contributors with a total of about $104,000 in campaign funds raised.
If Kahele would have met the deadline, Baldomero says the CSC would have matched those funds. He would have had until Aug. 13 to collect further contributions for a maximum of a little more $208,000, which the CSC, too, would have matched.
The Kahele campaign can still raise small-donor funds of up to $208,116.50, but they are no longer eligible to receive matching public funds. The amount equals 10% of the total 2022 campaign spending limit for governor: $2,081,165.
Kahele’s campaign has been notified by the CSC of the error.
“The ineligibility of our campaign to receive a public funding match rests solely on my shoulders. Although we received over 2,000+ individual donations across the State contributing to our grassroots campaign, we missed the affidavit affirming our commitment to the $2 million expenditure limit. If getting big money out of politics is our goal, we need to make the State's partial public funding process easier and more streamlined for all candidates. I know we will need to work twice as hard, and Maria, our team, and I are looking forward to continuing to build on the incredible energy that we are experiencing towards our vision for Hawaiʻi," Kahele said in a statement.