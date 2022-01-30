 Skip to main content

Kahului getting new food truck hub, "Maui STREET Market"

  • Updated
  • 0
Pastele House Maui food truck

Pastele House Maui, one of the food trucks at the new Maui STREET Market, will offer their favorite family recipes cooked with heart and soul.

 Courtesy - Maui Food Technology Center

KAHULUI, Maui - A new food truck hub is opening on the Valley Isle.

The "Maui STREET Market" by the Maui Food Technology Center opens in Kahului on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

This foodie hot spot will be located in the south side of the parking lot at 150 Hana Highway in Kahului (next to the former 24-Hour Fitness Center) and will be open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. Public admission and parking is free.

"This new food hot spot will give residents and visitors the opportunity to eat the street, Maui style, all year-round, seven days a week," said Luana Mahi, president of MFTC. "Whether you take-out or dine-at, not only will you enjoy a diverse menu of ono food served with aloha, but you’ll also be helping to support our local entrepreneurs and our island’s economy."

The Maui STREET Market will be MFTC’s second foodie hot spot in Kahului. Their popular Maui SUNDAY Market held at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot, will continue to offer local food trucks, product vendors and live entertainment each Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WATCH the full interview with Luana Mahi below:

Live interview with Luana Mahi, President of the Maui Food Technology Center

Food truck operators interested in reserving a space at the new Maui STREET Market, should contact MFTC’s office at email info@mauifoodtechnology.org or call 888-948-6382. Space is subject to availability.

 For information on MFTC’s events, visit www.MauiSTREETMarket.com (for Maui STREET Market) and www.MauiSUNDAYMarket.com (for Maui SUNDAY Market) and/or follow them on FB and IG.

MFTC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification. www.mauifoodtechnology.org

Sumo Dogs Maui food truck

Sumo Dogs Maui will be one of the food trucks at the new Maui STREET Market. Think all American with a local twist: perfectly grilled hot dogs with locally made toppings and that’s only a start.

