Kahului getting new food truck hub, "Maui STREET Market"

KAHULUI, Maui - A new food truck hub is opening on the Valley Isle.
The "Maui STREET Market" by the Maui Food Technology Center opens in Kahului on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
This foodie hot spot will be located in the south side of the parking lot at 150 Hana Highway in Kahului (next to the former 24-Hour Fitness Center) and will be open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. Public admission and parking is free.
"This new food hot spot will give residents and visitors the opportunity to eat the street, Maui style, all year-round, seven days a week," said Luana Mahi, president of MFTC. "Whether you take-out or dine-at, not only will you enjoy a diverse menu of ono food served with aloha, but you’ll also be helping to support our local entrepreneurs and our island’s economy."
The Maui STREET Market will be MFTC’s second foodie hot spot in Kahului. Their popular Maui SUNDAY Market held at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot, will continue to offer local food trucks, product vendors and live entertainment each Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WATCH the full interview with Luana Mahi below:
Food truck operators interested in reserving a space at the new Maui STREET Market, should contact MFTC’s office at email info@mauifoodtechnology.org or call 888-948-6382. Space is subject to availability.
MFTC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated toencouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification. www.mauifoodtechnology.org
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.