Kahului Airport open after brush fire delayed flights By Shelby Mattos Shelby Mattos SPJ Intern Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 12:20 p.m.:KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Kahului Airport on Maui reopened after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down operations due to a brushfire. The airport was down for about 30 minutes and five inbound Maui flights have been diverted to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The Kahului Airport is fully open. Local Family members identify elderly couple killed in 3-car crash on H-1 near Aiea By Matthew Nuttle ORIGINAL ARTICLE:KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Flights going into Kahului Airport are being diverted following a nearby brush fire Friday afternoon.The Federal Aviation Administration indefinitely shut down landing operations because of smoke in the area. If necessary, all planes will be diverted to Kona or Honolulu.Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety said firefighters are continuing to fire the brush fire near Stable Road and Hana Highway.The fire is considered 90 percent contained but are still securing the perimeter of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and an estimated 30 acres of brush has been burned.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kahului, Hawaii Hawaii Federal Aviation Administration Airport Brush Fire Shelby Mattos SPJ Intern Author email Follow Shelby Mattos Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Oct 6, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction Updated Sep 19, 2022 Local David Matlin retiring at UH athletics director Updated Mar 2, 2023 COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 206 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Award winning singer-songwriter Amy Hanaiali’i takes the stage for a benefit fundraiser to keep Manoa Valley Theater “Moving Forward.” Updated Apr 7, 2022 Local Jill Tokuda announces run for Congress Updated May 13, 2022 Recommended for you