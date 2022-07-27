Kahele and Cayetano hold rare joint press conference to question Green's finances

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite being opponents in the Democratic race for Hawaii governor, Vicky Cayetano and Kai Kahele came together on Wednesday to talk about their concerns about their opponent Josh Green -- specifically about his financial disclosures.
The two held a press conference at Cayetano's campaign headquarters.
"It is unprecedented, I think we would should say, for two opponents to call a joint press conference," Cayetano said.
They are calling out Green to release more of his financial records, especially when it comes to his companies including Green Health International LLC.
The two criticized Green for the money he took in during his time as lieutenant governor. He was elected to that office in 2018.
"There is no lieutenant governor in the history of this state that has made more than a million dollars while serving as lieutenant governor in outside income in addition to his $165,000 taxpayer-funded salary as lieutenant governor of the state of Hawaii," Kahele said.
"Then on top of everything else during the pandemic, when so many people are suffering -- from individuals to businesses -- and while he's lieutenant governor, his business sees a significant increase. Where did this money come from? This is what we keep asking," Cayetano said.
The two said Green's actions "represent a pattern of misrepresentation, dishonesty, and unethical behavior."
After watching the joint press conference, KITV4 political analyst Neal Milner said: "They're saying that he's being irresponsible and not transparent and not accountable by not giving the information that they've asked for in the past. They've listed a lot of what this information should be.
"The main part of this is to brand him as someone who's hiding something, and hiding something doesn't have to be illegal, but being accused of it can be under some circumstances, politically pretty nasty."
Green declined an interview following the joint press conference. Instead his campaign sent a statement on Green's behalf: "When campaigns get desperate, sometimes they start attacking instead of talking about the issues that really matter to people.
"It's always disappointing, and in Hawaii it's not who we are, but my campaign has been positive from the very beginning and will stay positive to the end, and I will keep talking about building affordable housing, fighting homelessness, and lowering the cost of living, and I will do the best I can to unite us and lead Hawaii forward to a better, stronger future."
Hawaii's Primary Election will be held on Saturday, August 13 but some residents have already voted by mail.
"Of course it's a last minute chance to get votes," Milner added.
