Kahala Mall hosts the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Keiki students from the Alan Akaka’s Ke Kula Mele Hawai’i School of Hawaiian Music will be performing some of Hawaii’s favorite traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music at the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival.
Presented by the Hawaii Institute of Music Enrichment and Learning Experiences (HIMELE), the theme for the festival is “Keiki Kine”, where Keiki NexGen steel guitar players will be featured.
Performances consists of six students from ages 10 to 18 years old. Two special teen guests are being featured in the lineup including, Enosa Lyman, 14, who is the great grandson of Hawaiian singer, Genoa Keawe, and the son of Hawaiian vocal artist, Pōmaika’i Keawe. Another special feature will be Hi’ipoi Lindsey, 10, who shares family ties with Lyman, being the great-great granddaughter of Genoa Keawe.
“We are delighted to welcome these young and talented musicians who are dedicated to the preservation of Hawaiian music and culture to the mall,” stated Ezy Paeste, the General Manager of Kahala Mall in a press release. “We are thrilled to provide a platform for these talented musicians as their music resonates with the spirit of our community, weaving a beautiful melody that connects generations."
This event will be held August 19th at the Kahala Mall Center stage from 3 to 5 pm and admission is free!
Tap the links below for the student’s bios and headshots:
HIMELE produces the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festivals as part of a series of annual Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festivals and other events. These events and festivals help to raise awareness and encourage the interest of the Hawaiian steel guitar instrument, as it has significant importance in Hawaiian music and culture. Breezy Ridge Instruments and John Pearse Strings helps to support the students.