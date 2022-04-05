Kahala Beach stabbing victim recalls gruesome 2020 attack during second day of trial

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On July 8, 2020, the then 17-year-old Melia Kalahiki decided to go to Kahala Beach after she just learned that she fulfilled her graduation requirements for Kalani High School.
What began as a relaxing afternoon, ended in Kalahiki being rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed 15 times.
During the second day of trial for the man alleged to have stabbed her, Kalahiki recalled someone pulling her head back, covering her mouth, then being impaled in the neck, shoulder and hands.
"I was there by myself and I didn't understand what was happening until I saw the blood," Kalahiki recounted.
In court, Kalahiki pointed out 19-year-old Erik Willis as the man she believes stabbed her. Willis has been charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection to the case.
Kalahiki claims she remembered seeing Willis sitting on the beach near her that day.
Defense attorney Eric Seitz questioned the accuracy of what she saw given that traces of methamphetamine and valium were found in her urine after a routine drug test administered while she was hospitalized for her stab wounds.
However, Kalahiki denied ever taking drugs before or on the day of the stabbing. Her attorney Lawrence Sousie said footage indicates Willis took a bus from his home in Niu Valley to a stop near the scene and left three hours later, placing him near the crime scene around the time the incident happened.
Seitz argued the evidence is too circumstantial, and no witnesses can account for Willis' whereabouts during that three hour span.
"There is no evidence linking Erik Willis to the crime or the crime scene, no witness testimony, no physical evidence, no weapon, no reason or motive for the attack," Seitz added.
Sousie acknowledged the evidence is circumstantial, but "paints a very clear picture and timeline which puts the defendant at the scene. She (Kalahiki) testified very credibly that Erik Willis is the person who stabbed her that day."
"She also denied to taking drugs ever, not withstanding the toxicology report, which is anything but just numbers so it doesn't carry," Sousie added.
Willis waived his right to testify Tuesday. Court is set to reconvene Wednesday and jurors are expected to deliberate.