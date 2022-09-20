Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi Celebrates 100 Years at U.H. - Manoa

Ka Leo o Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists.
Ka leo has been the voice of Hawaii and for the students here at UH Manoa for a century and gives journalists a hands on approach to story telling. Our Own Paula Akana got her start as a journalist at Ka Leo… In 2016, Chavonnie Ramos started as a freshman videographer moving to sports and eventually becoming editor in chief.
Chavonnie Ramos, Hawaii Business Magazine, says “I’ve been at Hawaii Business Magazine for a year now and I think Ka leo has helped a lot because you get to learn a lot of real world experience just working on different stories just gaining that experience you don’t get in the classroom.”
And having a student newspaper at U-H for 100 years speaks to the importance of having student journalism on a college campus.
Spencer Oshita – Former Editor, 100 Year Celebration Committee, “For the last 100 years, students on this campus have been able to use their own voice to speak about the things that matter to them. Uncovering stories from mismanagement in the administration here on campus to covering larger stories like pearl harbor."
Editor in Chief, Amanda Dick says to keep up with digital era, Ka Leo is expanding its online presence through its website and social media.
Amanda Dick – Editor in Chief, Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi says, “We’ve heard all along, that print is going print is dying we have a good amount of the community that reads our newspaper but we also want to be where our voice is, and our students primarily go online which is why we are trying to focus a lot of social media and the website because we don’t want to fall behind. “
Ka Leo O Hawaiʻwill be releasing its 100th anniversary issue on October 3rd.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.