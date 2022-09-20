 Skip to main content
Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi Celebrates 100 Years at U.H. - Manoa

Ka Leo o Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists.

Ka leo has been the voice of Hawaii and for the students here at UH Manoa for a century and gives journalists a hands on approach to story telling. Our Own Paula Akana got her start as a journalist at Ka Leo… In 2016, Chavonnie Ramos started as a freshman videographer moving to sports and eventually becoming editor in chief.

