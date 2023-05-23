 Skip to main content
Ka’ena Point State Park enforces stricter hours for Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says it will be enforcing stricter hours at Ka’ena Point State Park in an effort to protect sensitive species and habitats from illegal activity.

“People drive on the beach, have pallet bonfires leaving nails in the sand, and litter with alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia. Most of this illegal activity takes place after the park is closed,” said Alan Carpenter, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) Assistant Administrator.

people bothering monk seal (DLNR)

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred