Ka’ena Point State Park enforces stricter hours for Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says it will be enforcing stricter hours at Ka’ena Point State Park in an effort to protect sensitive species and habitats from illegal activity.
“People drive on the beach, have pallet bonfires leaving nails in the sand, and litter with alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia. Most of this illegal activity takes place after the park is closed,” said Alan Carpenter, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) Assistant Administrator.
The park entrance gate near the Dillingham Airfield will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. All vehicles will need to be out of the park by 7 p.m., but those who have a valid permit won’t be affected.
Not only will the gate entrance be shut each night, but DLNR officers will be sweeping the areas between the entrance and permitted vehicle access gate.
The gates at the Keawa’ula Section of Ka’ena Point State Park, on the west side of Oahu will be closed at its normal time, 7 p.m., and will reopen at 6 a.m.
“We hope people will comply with officer instructions and exit the area. This is being done to protect sea turtle nesting sites, resting monk seals (pups and adults), other endangered native plants and animals, and everyone’s safety,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.
Let’s remember to keep our aina and wildlife safe during the three-day holiday weekend. Have a happy Memorial Day and stay safe!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.