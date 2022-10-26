Kūlanihākoʻi High School opening soon to students in Kihei

“The South Maui community has not had their own high school all of this time,” explained Kūlanihākoʻi principal Halle Maxwell. “The community’s been working towards getting their own high school for probably well over 20 years now.”
The campus will come complete with administration, classroom, library and cafeteria buildings, along with physical education locker rooms, a playcourt, and a temporary playfield.
“I’m looking forward to being on the new campus because it’s very modern and nice,” said 9th grade student Chacelen Wong. “It’s brand new, and there will be more classes and clubs. Hopefully in a little while we’ll have sports.”
Kūlanihākoʻi also offers students the chance to finish their high school education in their own community for the very first time.
“If I went to Maui High or Baldwin, I’d have to drive all the way from Kihei to Kahului,” explained student Tyler Sammon. “That kind of takes time out of my day and wastes gas.”
Another important part of building a new school community from scratch, is picking a mascot.
“Our mascot is the manta ray. We’re going to go by Kulanihako’i Rays,” said student Angelina Griffin.
The Rays’ official colors are black and silver.
“They first looked at all the ideas, then put together a presentation themselves to take out to other schools to ask what the interest was,” said the school’s student activities coordinator, Lisa Morrison. “I was really glad that we got a wide variety of options and we know that there’s going to be that broad support.”
Kūlanihākoʻi High School will be open to ninth-graders only for the first school year, and plans to add one higher grade level each school year through Grade 12.
At full capacity, it’s expected to enroll 1,600 students.