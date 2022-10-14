 Skip to main content
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case

The Department of Justice seal is seen here in Washington, DC in November 2018. The DOJ officially appealed the appointment of the special master overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

The Justice Department centered their brief on sweeping criticism of lower court Judge Aileen Cannon's actions, arguing she had no authority to interfere with their federal criminal investigation. The Justice Department is asking the federal appeals court to invalidate Cannon's order and end the special master's review of documents.

CNN's Pamela Brown, Katelyn Polantz, Ariane de Vogue and Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

