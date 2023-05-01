'Just believe in yourself. You never know.': Hawaii singer Iam Tongi makes it to Top 8 on American Idol

HOLLYWOOD (KITV4) -- After the votes were tallied, Hawaii's Iam Tongi is officially in the Top 8 on American Idol. The results were released at the end of Monday's two-hour live episode, where the Top 10 performed.
The 18-year-old Kahuku born singer performed "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.
Once again, Iam made the crowd go wild with that rendition of the song by the legendary late Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole also known as "Bruddah IZ." Judge Luke Bryan chose the song for Iam.
"That song is legendary where I'm from," said Iam. "I'm worried about not doing it as good as him."
Despite his concern, Iam again once got a standing ovation from the judges and the live crowd.
After the show, Iam talked about the close friendships he's made with so many of the contestants, especially his duet partner, Oliver Steele.
"It I don't win, it's cool," he said. "I'm not tripping about it. I'll be happy with any of these guys who win it."
He encourages other singers from Hawaii to audition, and not be afraid to pursue their dreams in the future.
"To all my people back at home, you never know," said Iam. "To all my Polynesians, just go try out because you never know what's going to happen. Just don't doubt yourself and just believe in yourself. You never know."
On Sunday, May 7, Iam will try to make the cut again when the final eight is whittled down to the Top 5.