'Just believe in yourself. You never know.': Hawaii singer Iam Tongi makes it to Top 8 on American Idol

HOLLYWOOD (KITV4) -- After the votes were tallied, Hawaii's Iam Tongi is officially in the Top 8 on American Idol. The results were released at the end of Monday's two-hour live episode, where the Top 10 performed.

The 18-year-old Kahuku born singer performed "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

