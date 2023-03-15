 Skip to main content
Just a test: Hawaii EMA conducting outdoor siren warning system tests across Oahu on March 16 and 17

  • Updated
siren test

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be conducting testing of the Outdoor Siren Warning System on Oahu on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

These tests will be on new or upgraded warning sirens at six locations on O‘ahu.

