"Just a lot of excitement." Honolulu Little League plays in the World Series on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League is playing in its first game of the Little League Baseball (LLB) World Series on Wednesday.
"Just a lot of excitement and happy for these kids to have this opportunity to play in the Little League World Series," said Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda.
The boys from Oahu will take on Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League of Washington State -- the Northwest Region champs -- in their first game of the World Series.
"Any team that's made it this far already is a very good team, they're well coached, you know. We're definitely going to have our hands full tomorrow. And we'll just hope for the best and the most important thing again, it's just play with aloha," Oda said.
Their game -- West versus Northwest -- starts at 1 p.m. Hawaii time on August 17, and it will be televised on ESPN.
Hawaii beat Arizona last Friday in San Bernardino, California -- winning the West Region title and punching their ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
It has been a whirlwind ever since, with the team building memories along the way.
"We had a Little League parade last night, which is great. The kids had a great opportunity to you know, see all the fan support here," Oda said. "It's about really enjoying the experience. And I guess not often that a team from Hawaii gets to travel to Williamsport, so we definitely want them to have a most memorable experience."
Oda has been there before. He took Honolulu Little League to the World Series four years ago, and that team went on to win, making Hawaii so proud!
Before 2018, the team from Waipio won the title in 2008, and the team from Ewa Beach came home as Little League World Series champs in 2005.
This year's team from Honolulu is hoping to do the same.
"What we always stress to the kids from the beginning is don't worry about the outcome. Just focus on the moment. You know, just play hard from the first pitch to the last pitch. If we have one more run than the other team, great at the end of the game. If we don't, as long as we gave it our all then, you know, no matter what happens, it's going to be a great day," Oda said.
The team is made up of 14 players, who are all 12 years old, and either live or go to school in the Honolulu district.
"It's a great environment for these kids to really broaden their horizons and you know, try something different that we would normally would not be able to do in Hawaii," Oda said.
And it's a big year for Little League, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the LLB World Series, and with no COVID-19 restrictions. The festivities, fans, and even the international teams are back.
The LLB World Series starts with an opening ceremony on Wednesday morning and goes through August 28.
"Sincerely on behalf of all parents, the players and the coaches of the Honolulu Little League, just want to say a big mahalo to everybody for all their support and their prayers. And definitely we'll do our best to make the 808 proud of us," Oda said.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.