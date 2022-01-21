June Jones turns down University of Hawaiʻi head coach position

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Despite widespread anticipation, June Jones will not be the next head football coach at the University of Hawaiʻi (UH).
According to UH Athletic Director David Matlin, the athletic department met with Jones on Friday, but could not come to an agreement for him to be the next head football coach after Jones declined the school’s offer.
The decision comes amidst a busy week in the search for the UH football program’s next leader, which included former NFL player Rich Miano halting his candidacy in support of Jones’ selection.
UH is continuing to search for a successor to current head coach Michael Todd Graham.
Matlin addressed Jones’ refusal in a press release, saying, “I respect his decision and we need to move forward in our search.”
Jones sounded off on Twitter about why he turned down the job, saying in part that he is still interested “for the people of Hawaii” but could not accept the terms that he was offered.
So I would like to comment and give my thoughts on the Football Head Coaching job..I am still interested in this job for the people of Hawaii but the job offered to me today there is no way I could accept with the conditions offered me …No coach in their right mind would accept!
Dictating who can be on my staff and only 2 year contract..What recruit would come if I was here for 2 years???..this has never been about money-but it is about giving me the ability to turn our program around and not have people tell me who is on my staff or how to coach my team
Matlin issued the following statement on Jones' decision:
"We met with Coach Jones earlier today and, unfortunately, could not come to terms with an agreement for him to be our next head football coach. I understand that there has been a lot of support for Coach Jones this past week but he has declined our offer. I respect his decision and we need to move forward in our search. At the end of the day we couldn’t agree on a succession plan that I felt was important for our student-athletes and supporters of Rainbow Warrior football. We are working tirelessly to get a head coach on board to lead our program and are fully aware of the sensitivity to national signing day on Feb. 2."