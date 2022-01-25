 Skip to main content

June Jones’ agent claims UH athletic director was never serious about hiring the former coach

  Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Football Update: AD David Matlin interviews June Jones, others for head coaching position, QB A.J. Bianco commits to Nevada

June Jones' longtime agent, Leigh Steinberg, spoke to KITV4 about what went on during his contract negotiations. According to Steinberg, UH Athletic director Dave Matlin never wanted Jones as his head football coach.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- June Jones' longtime agent, Leigh Steinberg, spoke to KITV4 about what went on during his contract negotiations. According to Steinberg, UH Athletic director Dave Matlin never wanted Jones as his head football coach.

Steinberg says by offering Jones a deal for just three years and little control over his coaching staff, he had to turn it down.

"The set it up so the AD could say he interviewed him and rejected it," Steinberg claimed.

Despite saying no to the terms, Jones did not think the negotiations were over with Matlin.

“I've always negotiated his contracts, but we never got a chance. The minute he walked out the door, instead of picking up the phone and calling me and continuing to see what terms and conditions would work, they went public and had his rejection, which they characterized as a rejection and then put it on local media,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg says Jones supports Timmy Chang and wants him to succeed as head coach, but he is upset that on Saturday a UH spokesperson questioned his integrity during the search process.

“He's just sad that a spokesperson for the athletic department came out and made a series of damaging statements about his integrity when all he was trying to do was help,” Steinberg said.

There has been talk Jones might have legal grounds to sue UH for how the search process was handled. But Steinberg says that is not going to happen.

"Look, here's the thing, June loves the University of Hawaii. We're not going to sue the University of Hawaii. He only wanted the best for it. We're not worrying about legal consequences from this. It’s just sad. June offered his services and they never gave us the chance to negotiate," Steinberg said.

When KITV4 reached out for a response, a UH spokesman said Jones indicated on Friday the meeting was over and he was done talking. The spokesman also said Dave Matlin had every intention of getting a deal done and had UH President David Lassner on standby in case he was needed to complete the hiring.

