Judge sentences two Maui men in hate crime case

2 Men Sentenced on Federal Hate Crime Charges for in Maui

A fixer upper on the north side of Maui was the site of federal hate crime committed by two men who a court ruled targeted a new home owner because he was white.

Two men were sentenced this afternoon in federal court, found guilty of a hate crime.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Christopher Kunzelman waited in line to enter federal court on Oahu Thursday. Beside him, were several supporters of the two men who had him hospitalized nine years ago.

Kunzelman would soon tell the court that he has partially lost sight in one eye from the 2014 beating, which took place at the fixer upper he purchased in Kahakuloa village on Maui.

An error occurred