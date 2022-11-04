Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii District Court judge has denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by an Oahu man attempting to keep his vanity license plate that reads “FCKBLM.”
The saga over the offensive license plate has been ongoing for more than a year, after first being brought to the Department of Customer Service back in August 2021. The City and County of Honolulu admitted that the plates should never have been approved in the first place.
Since then officials have tried multiple avenues to recover the controversial license plates – first placing a hold on the vehicle owner’s registration and ordering the plates be surrendered.
In his ruling on Friday, District Judge Derrick K. Watson denied Odquina’s motions, saying that his free speech claim would likely not succeed for two reasons: one, because license plates are government speech and not subject to First amendment Review. And two, even if that were not the case, government rules concerning non-public forum speech on vanity plates are reasonable and viewpoint-neutral.
“Odquina, in short, does not have a constitutional right to a license plate containing profanity,” Watson wrote.
KITV4’s Jeremy Lee will have more on this story tonight at 10 p.m.