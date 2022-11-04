 Skip to main content
Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii District Court judge has denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by an Oahu man attempting to keep his vanity license plate that reads “FCKBLM.”

The saga over the offensive license plate has been ongoing for more than a year, after first being brought to the Department of Customer Service back in August 2021. The City and County of Honolulu admitted that the plates should never have been approved in the first place.

