Judge requests gun experts in Pearl City arson, murder case

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The suspect accused of murdering a Pearl City man appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Scott Deangelo appeared in court virtually from Oahu Community Correction Center, where he is held on $500,000 bail.
Deangelo is accused of killing Desmond Cox, whose body was found in a Pearl City apartment fire earlier this month.
A witness says before the fire, he heard the sounds of a loud physical fight, someone 'screaming agony', and several 'popping sounds'.
Other witnesses saw Deangelo jump from the fourth-floor apartment onto the sidewalk on Lehua Street while holding a black semiautomatic pistol to his head. He then fled the scene in a white SUV.
According to court documents, Honolulu Police detectives found a 7-inch knife near Cox's body. The medical examiner later determined Cox's death was a homicide and the injuries on Cox's neck were consistent with the knife found at the scene.
Deangelo was arrested the next day and charged with murder in the second degree.
In Thursday's hearing, Judge Kenneth Shimozono ordered HPD firearm specialists to be present to continue the preliminary hearing.