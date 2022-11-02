 Skip to main content
Judd family papers provide insight into cultural and political change in Hawai'i

Judd Family Papers
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - A new project from the Bishop Museum creates online access to the Judd family papers.

The "Ho Mai Ka 'ike: Reconnecting with the Judd Family Papers" project was made possible through a $150,000 grant from the Native Hawaiian Library Services program at the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Judd Family Papers
Judd Family Papers

