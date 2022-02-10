Josh Tatofi brings the love for Valentine's Day By Web Staff Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - You know him for his Hawaiian hits, but for his Valentine's Day shows, Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Josh Tatofi is flipping the script -"It's the only concert I have all year based on R&B love songs," said Tatofi,"we hope to take you down memory lane and help create new memories."Tatofi will peform twice daily for four shows February 13, 14, 15 and 16.Get more information on tickets for the "4th Annual Valentine's Date That's Worth The Wait" at the Blue Note Waikiki HERE.Better get your tickets now -- before your other half gets mad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Tatofi Show Military Script Help Na Hoku Hanohano Award Concert Year More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 0 new COVID-related deaths, 1,384 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 27, 2021 Local Surfer killed in shark attack at California beach, officials say Dec 24, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Starting off with trade winds, light and variable winds later Updated Feb 9, 2022 News Kauai organization hopes to curb rise in overdoses Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local 13-year-old Big Island girl is dead after motor vehicle crash. Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Puna fisherman critically injured after falling 30 feet from cliff Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you