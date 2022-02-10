 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Josh Tatofi brings the love for Valentine's Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Josh Tatofi

HONOLULU (KITV4) - You know him for his Hawaiian hits, but for his Valentine's Day shows, Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Josh Tatofi is flipping the script -

"It's the only concert I have all year based on R&B love songs," said Tatofi,"we hope to take you down memory lane and help create new memories."

Tatofi will peform twice daily for four shows February 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Get more information on tickets for the "4th Annual Valentine's Date That's Worth The Wait" at the Blue Note Waikiki HERE.

Better get your tickets now -- before your other half gets mad.

Tags

Recommended for you