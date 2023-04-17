Joint Task Force-Red Hill takes next steps in defueling O'ahu's water

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The military calls it a “critical step” when it comes to defueling Red Hill, and it's a step Joint Task Force-Red Hill started Monday.
It’s referred to as “dewatering,”--before starting the de-fueling process, the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility must remove water from condensation on these fuel tanks in order to prevent corrosion.
Joint Task Force Red Hill says this dewatering process–taking place over the next few days–is one of the biggest steps in the navy's efforts of finally de-fueling Red Hill, which it estimates will be done by June of 2024.
When asked why it will take so long, Commander Nico Melendez says this work is more tedious and more regulated than people may realize.
It’s a methodical process–there are 253 repairs that need to be made; we’re at 174 of those repairs [being] done,” said Melendez, who is a spokesperson for the task force. “We need the department of health to validate them and move us along so we can continue to go through the summer into the next evolutions, and we’re working to make that happen.”
Melendez added that the Joint Task Force has several hundred people working at Red Hill to complete these repairs, and that defueling these millions of gallons of fuel takes oversight from both the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.
We have to practice, we have to check our safety, we have to rehearse, we have to do quality validations,” he said. “There are a lot of elements that go into defueling 104 million gallons of fuel.”
Still, Melendez notes that the task force is working closely with regulators and following stakeholder guidance to ensure everyone in Hawai’i has access to safe water as soon as possible.
The Hawai’i Board of Water Supply told KITV4 in a statement today that while it is happy the defueling process is underway, it encourages the navy to speed up this effort and finish ahead of its projected June 2024 deadline.
