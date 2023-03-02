John Cruz debuts songs from upcoming Hawaiian film

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii entertainer John Cruz has debuted two new songs from his upcoming musical, Hawaiian Heart.
Cruz, along with fellow actors Bronson Varde and Taiana Tully, performed two singles, "Wahine from Waimea" and "Lani," for the first time yesterday at Sight and Sound Production Studios in Honolulu.
Josh Goldman, the director of the film, is making his feature directorial debut with Hawaiian Heart, which he says is his passion project. He is proud to be keeping completely local in terms of casting and production.
"Hawaii being such a beautiful place, a lot of films get made here, but it is rare that local stories get told and I think it's important to celebrate local stories with local artists and an entirely local crew," Goldman said. "It ends up having something that's much more genuine--we have people that are really passionate about the story we're trying to tell."
"Wahine from Waimea," the film’s first single, officially released on Mar. 1, and "‘Lani" will be available to the public on Mar. 10. The film goes into production soon for a release in 2024.