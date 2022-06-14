Joe Logan sworn in as new Honolulu police chief

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Joe Logan was sworn in on Tuesday as the new police chief of the Honolulu Police Department.
According to Honolulu police officials, a brief swearing-in ceremony was held at 11 a.m. so that Logan could officially get started in his role as chief. A public swearing-in ceremony will take place at the end of the month, official said.
The Honolulu Police Commission unanimously voted to tap Logan as the person to lead HPD on May 23. Logan was one of four finalists under consideration.
Logan moved to Hawaii as a teenager, graduated from Saint Louis School, and spent the past 50 years in Hawaii. He served as a Honolulu police officer, then went on to become adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard.
He most recently worked as an investigator for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General. He also worked for Hawaii Pacific University as senior director of military affairs.