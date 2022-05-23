Joe Logan named next Honolulu Police Chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Commission has named Joe Logan as the person to lead the Honolulu Police Department.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of Logan. He was selected just minutes after the commission narrowed down the choices to two finalists, Logan and Scott Ebner.
Logan currently works for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General as an investigator. He formerly served as Adjutant General for the Hawaii Department of Defense.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released the following statement on Logan's selection:
“Chief Logan steps into this important role at a critical time, and I offer my warm congratulations to both he and his family on being named the next leader of the Honolulu Police Department. Building back public trust and restoring morale within HPD need to be top priorities, and I look forward to sitting down with Chief Logan as soon as possible to discuss his vision for this crucial task.
It is imperative that the new chief and my administration establish a strong working relationship, and I will do everything in my power to ensure Chief Logan has the resources he needs to improve public safety an O’ahu and lead the Honolulu Police Department into the future. The men and women of HPD, as well as the people who live in the City and County of Honolulu, deserve a Chief of Police who embodies the department’s values of Integrity, Respect and Fairness. I am confident that the Honolulu Police Commission sees those values in Chief Logan.
I would also like to thank Acting Chief Rade Vanic for stepping in when called upon and doing an outstanding job leading the department since June 2021. Chief Vanic will be instrumental in helping guide the smooth transition of leadership as Chief Logan steps into his new role.
Finally, I’d like to thank the members of the Honolulu Police Commission for their hard work and diligence throughout the new chief’s selection process.”
