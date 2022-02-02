Jeffrey Apaka, beloved Hawaii entertainer, dead at 75 By KITV Web Staff Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beloved Hawaii entertainer Jeffrey Apaka has died.Apaka passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, following a long bout with cancer, former Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) president Alan Yamamoto confirmed.In December 2021, HARA honored Apaka with the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award. The celebration honors some of Hawai'iʻs most talented and beloved entertainers and influencers.Apaka was 75 years old.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeffrey Apaka Hawaii Academy Of Recording Arts Hawaii Honolulu Pass Away Bout More From KITV 4 Island News Local Financial pro offers advice on saving money and setting goals in 2022 Updated Jan 3, 2022 Local Hanalei fire destroys two house, displaces residents Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local 72-year-old Oahu woman hit by Handi-van early Tuesday morning Updated Nov 23, 2021 Crime & Courts Pāhoa High School fight leads to seven arrests Updated Jan 27, 2022 Local Residents of Kaka'ako high-rise say they were promised luxury, but got leaky fire sprinklers instead Updated Dec 10, 2021 Video Rep. Scot Matayoshi talks Likelike repairs, infrastructure Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you