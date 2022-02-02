 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey Apaka, beloved Hawaii entertainer, dead at 75

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeffrey Apaka

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beloved Hawaii entertainer Jeffrey Apaka has died.

Apaka passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, following a long bout with cancer, former Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) president Alan Yamamoto confirmed.

In December 2021, HARA honored Apaka with the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award. The celebration honors some of Hawai'iʻs most talented and beloved entertainers and influencers.

Apaka was 75 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you