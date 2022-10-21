 Skip to main content
JBPHH base lifts boil water advisory, after several water main breaks impact Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership have announced that they have lifted the boil-water advisory that went into effect on October 14, following multiple water main breaks impacting over 90,000 residents. 

According to a JBPHH press release shared Friday, multiple tests to the water system showed no bacteria present in the water system. The samples were taken from multiple points thought the installation Thursday, and tested at a local, third-party laboratory.

