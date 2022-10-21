JBPHH base lifts boil water advisory, after several water main breaks impact Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership have announced that they have lifted the boil-water advisory that went into effect on October 14, following multiple water main breaks impacting over 90,000 residents.
According to a JBPHH press release shared Friday, multiple tests to the water system showed no bacteria present in the water system. The samples were taken from multiple points thought the installation Thursday, and tested at a local, third-party laboratory.
“Based on those results, residents on the Joint Base water system no longer have to boil their water before consumption”, said CAPT Mark Sohaney, Joint Base commander. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we worked to restore our water system to normal.”
Oahu residents impacted by the boil water advisory may initially see sediment in their water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flushing water lines for five minutes after the boil water advisory has been lifted. Users should also empty their ice bins, and allow them to completely fill. Throw away that next batch of ice, then clean the ice bin with cleaning agent.
Bottled water distribution sites will close Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m.
“We could not have responded in such a timely manner without the assistance of multiple county, state, federal and private agencies who were working with us from the beginning. I can’t thank them enough,” said Sohaney. The following agencies were credited by JBPHH in helping to distribute water or restore the water system to full functionality: FEMA, 25th Infantry Division, Department of Education, Department of Health, BWS, local commercial water vendors and contractors.