Jason Momoa to appear in PSA on giving back, protecting Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s own Jason Momoa will soon appear in a public service announcement about giving back to Hawaii.
Momoa and Warner Bros. agreed to film the PSA after being contacted by the Hawaii State Film Office.
“We’ve got to mālama ‘āina…take care of the land and this beautiful place we call home. Be mindful of all the invasive species that are choking out the ‘āina. Help us keep them out of our beloved valleys and favorite hiking trails,” Momoa says in the 30-second PSA.
Production for the PSA was filmed over several days at Mānoa Falls Trail.
“They were eager to do this. The film industry is critical to the economy in Hawai‘i and we always want to make sure, particularly when they are shooting on state lands such as at Mānoa Falls, they understand and appreciate the importance of caring for our natural and cultural resources. Jason obviously understands this, so this was not a big ask of him and Warner Bros.,” said State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson said.
Momoa, 42, was in Hawaii recently filming for the sequel of Aquaman -- “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
Thank you to Jason Momoa for helping film a PSA reminding everyone to Mālama Hawai‘i, take care of the land and this place we call home. The PSA is free to use on all media platforms and we hope the message gets out to visitors and residents alike to take care of our resources. pic.twitter.com/7Re7QFsn0g