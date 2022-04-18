Japanese staple Sunrise Restaurant gets help via GoFundMe campaign to keep doors open

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sunrise Restaurant in Honolulu raised over $22,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to keep their doors open.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sunrise Restaurant in Honolulu launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep their doors open, after falling behind on rent during the pandemic.
The popular Okinawan restaurant was able to raise over $22,000 in three days via the GoFundMe campaign, surpassing their goal of $15,000.
The campaign garnered attention on the restaurant’s social media platforms.
In a statement, GoFundMe shared the success of the fundraiser:
The [Hawaii] community has rallied to help save Sunrise Restaurant and keep their doors open. They are three months behind on rent and their landlord gave them one last chance to settle their debt. Sunrise needed to pay the balance of rent plus May ($13,314) by April 30.
Donations made to Sunrise Restaurant will go towards their rent, food, and monthly bills “to help them get back on their feet”, according to a GoFundMe post by Shari Tamashiro, who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Tomoko Tamayose, one of the owners.