Japanese staple Sunrise Restaurant gets help via GoFundMe campaign to keep doors open

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunrise japanese restaurant Gofundme

Sunrise Restaurant in Honolulu raised over $22,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to keep their doors open. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sunrise Restaurant in Honolulu launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep their doors open, after falling behind on rent during the pandemic.

The popular Okinawan restaurant was able to raise over $22,000 in three days via the GoFundMe campaign, surpassing their goal of $15,000.

The campaign garnered attention on the restaurant’s social media platforms.

In a statement, GoFundMe shared the success of the fundraiser:

The [Hawaii] community has rallied to help save Sunrise Restaurant and keep their doors open. They are three months behind on rent and their landlord gave them one last chance to settle their debt. Sunrise needed to pay the balance of rent plus May ($13,314) by April 30.

Donations made to Sunrise Restaurant will go towards their rent, food, and monthly bills “to help them get back on their feet”, according to a GoFundMe post by Shari Tamashiro, who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Tomoko Tamayose, one of the owners. 

You can learn more about the fundraiser by visiting their GoFundMe page here.

