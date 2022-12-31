Japanese New Year's Day blessings start at midnight on Saturday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A decades-long lucky tradition of ushering in the new year with a blessing starts at midnight on Dec. 31.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A decades-long lucky tradition of ushering in the new year with a blessing starts at midnight on Dec. 31.
A Nuuanu Shinto shrine holds one of the largest celebrations of its kind on the island. It lasts until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Near midnight on Dec. 31, people line up outside the Daijingu Temple of Hawaii to receive a blessing from a Shinto priest, followed by the purchase of a good luck amulet to help them over the next 12 months, and a fortune written on paper. If you don’t like the fortune, you can simply tie it to a nearby stand and buy another fortune.
For public health and safety measures, COVID-safety rules are in place. Masks are required at all times, and people are encouraged to pre-order their charms, and pick it up when they arrive for their blessing.
Reverend Akihiro Okada says he expects about 5,000 attendees; that’s the same as pre-pandemic levels. This would be the first year since COVID-19 that the projected numbers are back to normal.
“This is called Hatsumode – the first shrine visit of the new year. It’s thought that you will shed a year’s worth of bad luck through this purification ceremony. If you miss it, your bad luck doubles because you must wait a whole year until the next ceremony,” said Okada.
There are charms of all sorts, including ones to help you find love, get pregnant, or stay safe in the water.
Okada says, "You can sweep out evil spirits and bring in happiness at New Year's.”
The temple started offering this after it was built in 1903.
If you cannot make the public event, you can also make appointments for individual New Year blessings for you or your family.
Call Rev. Okada at 808-386-1642 to set up appointments. The temple is open until 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day and throughout January.
The public event and blessing are free but donations are accepted. Pre-order lucky amulets at https://daijingutemple.org/product-category-omamori/omamori. This is the temple’s largest fundraiser of the year.
You can park at Nuuanu Elementary parking lot, street parking, or the Boy Scouts parking lot across shrine.
Dajingu Temple of Hawaii is a stronghold for Shinto practitioners, even in hard times. During World War II, during internment, the original temple was seized and auctioned off by US government.
Okada says its monks never lost faith and after the war ended, rebuilt the temple where it stands today.
More at https://daijingutemple.org/.
