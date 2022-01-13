January is the state's first Kalaupapa Month.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January is Hawaii's first "official" Kalaupapa Month. The State Legislature adopted thanks to a push from a group called Ka 'Ohana O Kalaupapa, whose goal is to remember the lives of the Hansen's Disease patients who lived there.
A remote Molokai peninsula became a settlement for Hansen's Disease patients starting January 1866 - a dark time in Hawaii's history.
DeGray Vanderbilt is a co-founder of Ka 'Ohana O Kalaupapa.
"The history of Kalaupapa, over 156 years [since it began], is such an important and dynamic part of our history and state, and so many people are not familiar with the history," Vanderbilt said.
They were the first of nearly 8,000 men, women, and children taken from their homes and forcibly isolated here because of government policies regarding leprosy -- one of them was KITV4 reporter/anchor Diane Ako's great-grandmother Helen Maliu.
Ka 'Ohana O Kalaupapa wanted to designate every January as Kalaupapa Month because of the number of significant dates that occurred during this month throughout history.
Kehaulani Lum, a board member of Ka 'Ohana O Kalaupapa, listed a few starting with the most important:
- Jan. 6, 1866 was the date the first 12 citizens of Hawaii were sent to Kalaupapa because of government policies.
- On Jan. 2, 1836, Queen Emma was born. She corresponded with her cousin, Peter Kaeo, who was at Kalaupapa from 1873 to 1876.
- On Jan. 3, 1840, Jozef de Veuster was born in Belgium. He would become Father Damien and work at Kalaupapa from 1873 until his death in 1889.
- On Jan. 5, 1879, Ambrose Hutchison was exiled to the peninsula for having leprosy. This part-Hawaiian resident evolved into a leader at the settlement.
That is just a partial list of key January dates.
"We could have events with schools and other outreach programs which would keep the memory of Kalaupapa alive," Vanderbilt said.
"It's an opportunity for all of us, whether or not we think we're connected, to learn about them [the patients.]," Lum added.
If you want to commemorate this month, Lum suggested, "the first step is go to Ka 'Ohana's Facebook page and join. Just follow." There, one can learn about the work of Ka 'Ohana as well as more about the history of the peninsula. (https://www.facebook.com/kalaupapaohana)
Other ways to mark the month, she said, are "as simple as saying a prayer to honor all of them. Saying mahalo."
She said it's more relevant than ever, due to the isolation coronavirus creates.
"There's a lot of fear around this moment we're in, just as back then. Yet, they overcame. They ask us this simple request: to not forget them," stated Lum.
Ka 'Ohana said they'd like descendants, friends of Kalaupapa, teachers, and church leaders to commemorate this month with reverence and respect.
Learn more at https://www.kalaupapaohana.org/.