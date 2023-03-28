Jamba Hawaii opens its first drive-thru in Kapolei

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Are you wanting a refreshing citrusy drink on the go? Well, Kapolei’s Jamba Hawaii is opening its first-ever drive-thru -- perfect for those days when you just want to pick up and head off.
The drive-thru will incorporate all of your classic Jamba favorites along with the great new items like power bowls, vitamin shots, freshly squeezed juice, and so much more.
There is also a secret menu that you can order from as well! To find that secret menu and get the scoop on how to order, head over to a Jamba Hawaii location’s Instagram page.
“We’re so thrilled to open this new convenient drive-thru in our Kapolei community. Now customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Jamba smoothie or bowl without having to step outside of their car,” said Frank Nagamine, director of operations.
Jamba Hawaii is known for its refreshing blended smoothies made with local fruits, and made-to-order acai bowls, juices, and more ono items for everyone to enjoy! Jamba Hawaii has been serving locals since 1999.
The store is located at 500 Kamokila Blvd, Kapolei, Hi 96707.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.