Jade Lun - 2023 Miss Hawaii International will represent Hawaii at Miss. International Competition

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Jade Lun, a remarkable individual with an inspiring journey, has been crowned 2023 Miss Hawaii International and will be proudly representing Hawaii at the esteemed Miss International competition, scheduled to take place in Kingsport, Tennessee from July 23 to 29, 2023.
Jade's story of resilience and determination was shared on Good Morning Hawaii Sunday. She talked about how she works tirelessly to make a positive impact on the local community.
She established Jade Agency Hawaii in 2022, a successful endeavor aimed at assisting local brands with social media content creation, design, and management. Jade's deep connection to the local community was fostered during a formative trip she took as a young individual. Recognizing the need to support local business owners, she was inspired to dedicate her efforts to helping them thrive.
Jade feels honored to represent the state at the upcoming Miss International competition. Embracing her role as a cultural ambassador, she aims to educate others about her platform, "Rise Strong Now." Drawing from her personal experiences with alcohol abuse, Jade is determined to enlighten the younger generation about cultivating healthy relationships with alcohol. By sharing her own story and speaking her truth, Jade hopes to inspire positive change and save lives in the process. "It is a tremendous privilege to represent the beautiful state of Hawaii at the Miss International competition," said Jade Lun. "Through my platform, I aspire to empower young individuals to make informed choices regarding alcohol consumption, fostering a culture of responsible decision-making. By sharing my own journey, I hope to encourage open conversations and provide support to those who need it most."
Jade Lun's dedication to her community and her commitment to spreading awareness on important issues have earned her admiration and respect. She is on the Make A Wish Young Leaders board and Honolulu Chinese Jaycees Board of Directors.
Follow Jade Lun on Instagram to to see her journey at the Miss International Competition.