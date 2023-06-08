 Skip to main content
"I've never seen active lava like this." | USGS officials react to Kilauea eruption

In this photo provided by the National Park Service lava spews from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)

Fountains of lava shot up from the floor of Halemaumau, some as high as 200 feet into the air. The USGS says the amount of lava coming out is more than what we saw with the last eruption earlier this year. Visitors are simply enjoying the show.

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) --  If you are making your way to Volcanoes National Park, we have a few tips: especially at night, bring a flashlight. Don't dress in short sleeves. After all, it can get kind of chilly out on the overlook. 

Most importantly, stay on designated trails and enjoy the site at a distance. These reminders come as a steady stream of visitors flocked to Volcanoes National Park to see the Kilauea eruption for themselves.

An error occurred