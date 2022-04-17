It's volunteer week! Over 250 events across the state need your helping hands By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kanu Hawaii HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4)–A local organization is anticipating 10,000 volunteers supporting hundreds of charities for Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022.The week-long celebration, organized by Kanu Hawaii, is held from April 17 to 23, with nearly 250 events and hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities statewide.Groups, organizations, and businesses can go to VolunteerWeekHawaii.org to register their event or participate in an existing one.President Richard Nixon introduced national Volunteer Week in 1974. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Bacteria in the Ala Wai canal could triple in coming decades, researchers find Updated Apr 4, 2022 Top Stories Hawaii's Contact Tracing System Put to the Test Updated Dec 28, 2021 Business Advice to save money at the pump Updated Mar 10, 2022 Meteorology Christmas Forecast Updated Dec 24, 2021 Local The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air Mar 26, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Strong trade winds, windward and mauka showers, surf is up Updated Apr 7, 2022 Recommended for you