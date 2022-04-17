 Skip to main content
It's volunteer week! Over 250 events across the state need your helping hands

  • Updated
  • 0
 HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4)–A local organization is anticipating 10,000 volunteers supporting hundreds of charities for Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022.

The week-long celebration, organized by Kanu Hawaii, is held from April 17 to 23, with nearly 250 events and hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities statewide.

Groups, organizations, and businesses can go to VolunteerWeekHawaii.org to register their event or participate in an existing one.

President Richard Nixon introduced national Volunteer Week in 1974.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

