It's time to rodeo up Kaua'i | Paniolo Heritage Rodeo returns for 21st year

For 21 years, the Paniolo Heritage Rodeo at CJM Country Stables in Poipu, has opened the Koloa Plantation Days Festival and this year is no different.
For three days, crowds will have the chance to cheer on the high-stakes races and bold, fast-action ride and roping sports, while participating in family fun and extreme excitement at CJM Country Stable’s ocean-view, open air arena. Those in attendance will also have access to food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, exhibits, live music and more.
In 2022, competitors will rival skill and nerves for the largest prize monies ever.
And new this year, a look at the history and culture of the paniolo and cattle here in Hawaii. 28 actors in full regalia and costume, livestock, will be putting on a full performance reenacting 200 years of history. The performance will span from when Captain Vancouver presented King Kamehameha with cattle, to the vaquero coming from Mexico, and how that skill of paniolo has developed over the years.
This year, online pre-ticketing is simple on KauaiRodeo.com and a new QR Code for one day for $10/person or a full 3-day ticket for $25. Keiki, under 18 with ticketed adult, are admitted free.
Friday, July 22: gates open at 4 p.m. Action starts at 5 p.m. with a Grand Entry including a historical re-enactment with Captain Vancouver, Cows, and King Kamehameha. Then hold on for Barrels, Broncs, Wild Bulls and High Dollar Roping. Music in the Country after the events continues into the evening.
Saturday, July 23: begins at 8 a.m. with preliminary roping and trials. The gates open at 4:00 p.m., action starts at 5 p.m. with the Grand Entry special Captain Vancouver, Cows, and King Kamehameha. Introducing paniolo historian, David Wolman, author of Aloha Cowboy, and Flag processional. Get your rodeo on with more Broncs, Bulls, Barrels, Poo Wai, and loads of action. Enjoy more food, beer garden, book signing, vendors on beautiful open-air rodeo grounds.
Sunday, July 24: gate opens at 11 a.m., action at noon with special Grand Entry, Flag presentation, and the flower bedecked Pa’u Lady Riders. Family fun for all with the Keiki Calf Scramble and more hooves-in-the-dust events. Awards and All-Around Winners highlight the day.
The 21st Paniolo Heritage Rodeo is supported by local sponsors and by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program.
