It's National Vietnam War Veterans Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Local Vietnam War Veterans got a warm welcome home on Wednesday, and although it may be a bit belated, it’s still very important.
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and those ready to honor these vets gathered for a ceremony on Kuroda Field at Fort DeRussy, and then lined the streets of Kalakaua Avenue to cheer on the parade and offer their thanks–some even coming from the mainland to be a part of the party.
Young future military members said they are proud to be following in the footsteps of some of their relatives and heroes.
“My grandfather, he was a part of the National Guard, always told me stories about what he did,” said Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy Cadet, Dallas Cruz. “He fought in Vietnam. He was a part of that Vietnam era and I'm glad to honor him without his presence over here.”
Still, many of the veterans here on Oahu have had to deal with some dark memories.
“In those days, you really felt it and everybody in all parts of the world, in the United States, were in stress mode not knowing if they were coming or going, always looking for their sons and daughters,” said Navy veteran Roberto Vargas Jr. “It was very difficult.”
But these vets are glad they have such a strong community of other Vietnam veterans here on the island, and events like these, that show the strong local support for veterans and their sacrifices, make a world of difference.
“It just helps to soothe the PTSD from what we had experienced in the war,” added Army veteran and Vietnam War medic, Ron Takamoto.
For many of these veterans, this kind of recognition is the Welcome Home they always wanted.
