It's move-in day for UH Manoa students, heavy traffic is expected near the campus this week

Weather Anchor
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Tuesday is move-in day for students attending fall semester at University of Hawaii, Manoa. It is likely that traffic delays will occur near the campus.
UH says to expect the delays to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.
Heavy traffic is expected on Dole Street, University Avenue, Metcalf Street, and the H-1 freeway on and off ramps near the campus.
Classes for the fall semester begin next week.
