It's Election Day in Hawaii, where focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial primary

As Hawaii voters finish casting their ballots Saturday, the marquee race is the state's Democratic primary for governor.

There's a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige including Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele, who joined the race after announcing earlier this year he would leave Congress at the end of the term, vacating one of the Aloha State's two congressional seats.

CNN's Melanie Zanona, Daniella Diaz, Sonnet Swire, Annie Grayer and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

