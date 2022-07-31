It's a SEAL-a-bration: Rocky turns 22!

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Kaimana Beach's sensation is SEAL-a-brating a birthday. Rocky, the Hawaiian monk seal, is 22 years old.
In 2017 she made headlines after she gave birth to the first pup ever recorded at Waikiki Beach.
She returned to the same shores in July and had her 14th pup, where she continues to nurse P08 both on and offshore.
A dramatic video went viral in July, showing Rocky attacking a swimmer who was able to escape with minor injuries.
" It was a brutal attack; it was rough to watch. Rocky's mouth got a hold of her head at one point, and she was trying to splash and get away. I could tell she was stunned," said Rosa Timberlake, a witness to the encounter.
According to NOAA Fisheries, mother seals can be very protective of the pup and become aggressive.
Hawaiian monk seals are endangered and protected under Hawaii state law. Therefore, beachgoers and swimmers are asked to stay at least 150 feet away.
