'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Not many politicians faced the unprecedented challenge of serving during a pandemic. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino touted Maui County's relatively low COVID-19 infection and death rates as one of his greatest achievements during his term.
"I think a lot of it is attributed to the hard work we put in to protect the wellbeing and health of our citizens," Victorino said.
In addition to providing financial assistance to small businesses, homeowners and renters hit hard by the pandemic, Victorino noted during his term, the county launched 5,000 housing projects, 60% of which are affordable; 740 homes are being built right now.
"All of this has been done with a pandemic and other economic issues haunting us, but we've been able to plow through and really get ready for the future of Maui County," Victorino added.
Victorino graded himself a B+ to an A- in terms of how he performed as Maui's eighth mayor.
When asked if he had any words for his successor, incoming Mayor Richard Bissen, Victorino said, "I pray he doesn't have to face a pandemic. That's my first prayer."
"My second request was, I laid a path. You can change it if you want to. You can do whatever you want because it's your time and I respect that. But we have laid out a good path for any successor and I'm excited to see what he carries forward," Victorino wished.
Victorino said he will be pursuing a new career path after taking time off to be with family. His last day in office will be Friday, Dec. 30.