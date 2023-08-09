 Skip to main content
‘It’s apocalyptic’: People jump into the ocean to flee Maui wildfires as patients overwhelm hospitals and 911 gets cut off

(CNN) — The wildfires raging out of control in Maui are so catastrophic, some residents are hurling themselves into the ocean to escape the flames.

Even emergency crews might not be able to help as the infernos – fueled in part by Hurricane Dora churning some 800 miles away – have cut off 911 services and communications in Maui.

CNN’s Derek Van Dam, Robert Shackelford, Aya Elamroussi, Jennifer Gray, Kara Nelson and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

