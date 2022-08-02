'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation.
The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human habitation."
While the owner of the property declined an on-camera interview, he told KITV4 the ceiling above the bottom floor caved in and the plumbing failed.
However, the landlord added he has been trying to fix the home, but the tenant in the top unit does not let repair crews in.
The owner also claimed he has been trying to evict the tenant for a year now with no success.
DPP's notice mentioned the tenant in the top unit "washes her floors of dog urine and feces by spraying it down with a hose. The water runs off onto the residents living below."
Because of the flooding, the renters in the bottom floor are living in the tent fronting the home.
"It looks like the ghetto," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.
When asked what it's like to live in the area, the woman shared, "to be honest, our neighborhood has drugs and all that, but it slowed down a lot."
Makiki neighborhood board chair Ian Ross said members will discuss the property at their next meeting on Aug. 18.
"Issues of crime and litter come up often at our neighborhood board meetings here in Makiki, residents are really concerned about this," Ross added. "Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community and in their home."
The landlord has until Aug. 28 to clean up the property.