'It just made us feel so good.' Small random acts of kindness have a huge impact

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sometimes it's the small things that have the biggest impact. People usually post about crime on the social media page Stolen Stuff Hawaii, but lately there have been several posts about random acts of kindness, including one from Kellie Halemano of Ewa Beach.
She and her 11-year-old daughter Emmalani were at the McDonald's drive-thru in Waikele last week, and when they pulled up to the window they got an unexpected surprise.
"I get to the cashier and she said the person in front of you paid for your order," Halemano said. "And so my daughter, the reaction on my daughter's face is what got me. You hear about it, but for her she never really saw anything like this especially happening to us.
"And the only thing I could do because I wanted to beep my horn, just to acknowledge the driver of the vehicle in front of me, kind of stuck my hand out the window, opened my door and kind of gave a good wave. And it just made us feel so good."
Another Stolen Stuff Hawaii member, Jane Greenwood, also recently posted a story about her experience receiving a random act of kindness.
She said: "Nothing stolen...but my mom turned 91 and we took her to the Signature for dinner. The table next to us paid for her dinner ($69 rack of lamb) before they left. They never said a word to us. Random act of kindness. There is hope for this ugly world yet!!!! Thank you to whoever you are, I will pay it forward."
The Toeaina family also shared their experience on Stolen Stuff Hawaii: "My little family of 6 dined in at Zippy's Kaneohe for breakfast. It was a great day to begin with, but got even better when the customer dining in next to us paid our bill in full!!! We are so blessed and thankful.
"There are still good people out there despite all the horrible things that's been happening here in our islands!!!"
As for Halemano, said she posted her story on Stolen Stuff Hawaii to also let people know that despite the crime that's been happening, there are good people in Hawaii doing random acts of kindness, and that it had a huge effect on her daughter Emmalani.
"She told everybody. She was so happy," Halemano said. "Immediately she said, mom, we have to something, we have to pay for someone. And unfortunately, no one was behind us. And so you know we kind of paused a little bit and she said, mom, pay for someone. I'm like no one's behind us ironically."
She said they did get a chance to pay it forward later at Starbucks.
As for what they had ordered at McDonald's, Halemano said: "We just ordered two drinks. Oh, that's the thing though. Regardless of what the cost of our items were, it was just the act, you know that someone took their hard earned money and decided, you know, I'm gonna pay for the people behind me.
"And I wanted to tell her it's not just paying for people, you know, it's it's about telling people good morning, it's about acknowledging whether you know them or not, it just makes people feel good."
