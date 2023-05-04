'It hurt so bad' | Victim recounts violent attack on Day 3 of attempted murder, sex assault trial

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The victim in the Michael Hirokawa attempted murder and sex assault case took the witness stand Thursday, the third day of trial. This is the first time the woman spoke out since the incident.
Since she mostly speaks Korean, the woman testified through a translator, often tearing and choking up as she retold what happened.
During a night in November 2020, the woman recalled meeting now 34-year-old Hirokawa at a bar she frequented with her friend while visiting Honolulu.
The two later ended up at his Capitol Place condo for a glass of wine. The woman reported she drove Hirokawa home because he was drunk.
Hirokawa then allegedly pulled the woman into the master-bedroom and she tried to pull away. The woman claimed Hirokawa threw her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.
"It hurt so bad," the woman sobbed, adding Hirokawa allegedly strangled her. "There was a point that I couldn't breath because he was choking my neck."
Despite what she said were multiple attempts to free herself from Hirokawa's grip, the woman said she felt helpless.
"He was so strong there was nothing much I could do so I kept begging and asking him to spare my life and I just kept scratching his back," the woman said. "There was nothing much I could do because he was so strong."
Eventually the woman rolled off of the mattress and into a gap between the bed and a wall. At that time she said Hirokawa repeatedly stomped on her head and body.
Hirokawa's attorney has said Hirokawa doesn't remember much of that night, and he himself did not feel safe. The defendant accused the woman of drugging him, which she denied.
Trial resumes Friday. If convicted, Hirokawa could be sentenced to life in prison.