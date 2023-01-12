'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others.
With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands this weekend, Marumoto is concerned criminals may prey on the community's visitors.
A realtor, Marumoto was putting up open house signs in the area and parked her car in the Kahala Beach parking lot near the Waialae Country Club.
Marumoto recalled leaving her car there for about seven minutes.
"When I got back, there was a girl who was walking up to me and she looked very concerned," Marumoto said.
The bystander informed Marumoto that two men who got out of a black Volkswagen scoped out her car. One of them bent down, then they both got back into their car and left.
Thinking quickly, the girl caught a video of the suspects' Volkswagen, which Marumoto believes is a Tiguan model.
"I was like, that's really freaky," Marumoto added. "We were walking around my car trying to see if they had put any like trackers or anything on it and then we saw that my window was smashed."
Marumoto noticed the thieves took her fanny pack containing her wallet that held her credit cards and driver's license.
Whether for work or to enjoy the beach, Marumoto frequents the Kahala area, and said such criminal behavior is unusual there.
Central Oahu resident Joey Nuzzi agreed that Kahala is not known for crime.
"I think with this many cars and this many people coming down to the Sony, I think that thieves might want to come down here and possibly look at a lot of these cars to get into," Nuzzi said.
The Honolulu Police Department reported Marumoto's was the only car break-in in the area this week.
"Be aware of your surroundings, and especially if you're going to be in that area this weekend, especially with all the activity going on there," Marumoto cautioned.